Bihar stood third in the ‘National Water Award 2022’, know which schemes brought recognition to the state in the country

Bihar News: Bihar is third in the National Water Award 2022. Along with the water conservation of the state government, the excellent work of the management of the Water Resources Department has been appreciated through the award. Water Resources and Information and Public Relations Minister Sanjay Jha has expressed happiness over the inclusion of Bihar in the top three states. The minister has also said that it is a matter of pride for Bihar to get the award at the national level. The water and greenery scheme of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also been praised by the United Nations.

‘Use of new technology by the department’

Sanjay Jha said that work is being done by the department for better management of water resources. New and modern techniques of water management are being used by the department. The minister informed that following the vision of CM Nitish, Ganga water supply scheme was started under the main components of Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan. This scheme is showing the country a new path towards water management. The Ganga Water Supply Scheme is the first scheme in the country, in which the flood water of the Ganges is being delivered to homes in the form of drinking water.

Received award due to schemes of Bihar government

Tell that irrigation scheme is going on in many districts of the state. The Garaul Weir irrigation scheme is going on in Darbhanga on the Kamla river. In this, irrigation facility is being provided through regulator. In Madhubani, Balwa Ghat barrage cum irrigation scheme based on Dhauns river near Balwa village, restoration work has been done according to the pattern of water flow of pine. Construction of Bataspur weir on Mohane river in Bodh Gaya block of Gaya district and modernization of distribution system emanating from Moratal pine is being done. It is because of the government’s plan that Bihar has got the third place in the ‘National Water Award 2022’.

