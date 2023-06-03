Bihar: Student beaten to death by three friends in Vaishali, killed in a dispute

In Bihar’s Vaishali, some students got entangled with each other and in the ensuing fight, one student died. The relatives of the deceased student allege that other students surrounded Adarsh ​​Kumar and thrashed him mercilessly, due to which he died. At the same time, how much reality is there in this allegation and what is the real reason for the death of the student, it is being investigated. No witnesses have been found at the scene, while during the skirmish, the matter of death after falling from the bicycle is also coming to the fore.

Fight in mutual dispute

According to media reports, a fight broke out between some school children in Biddupur police station area of ​​Vaishali over a mutual dispute. During this a child died. Who was identified as Adarsh ​​Kumar, son of Mithilesh Rai, a student of class 9 and resident of Sheetalpur Kakarhatta village. Adarsh ​​was going on a bicycle. He was badly injured in the clash, after which the relatives took him to the local hospital. After first aid, he was referred to Sadar Hospital. Where the doctors declared him dead.

family allegation

The relatives have accused the deceased Adarsh ​​as well as three classmates studying in the same class of murder. A case has been registered on the statement of the father of the deceased and the police is probing the matter. It is being told that this incident of fighting happened near Barati Dhala near Biddupur railway station of Baranti police station area. As soon as the information about the case was received, the police became active and reached the house of the deceased for investigation.

Cousin told the whole thing..

According to media reports, the cousin of the deceased told about the incident. Cousin Amarjeet said that he was with Adarsh ​​and both were returning from school. Meanwhile, on the way, three accused students pushed him off the bicycle and started beating Adarsh ​​with a belt. It is alleged that Adarsh ​​was thrown on a stone. Adarsh ​​was beaten and thrown near Barati station. The sister of the deceased has accused him of being dragged, beaten and murdered. The police is now investigating the matter.