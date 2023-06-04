Bihar: Sugar deficiency is found in children suffering from Chamki fever, children suffering from hypoglycemia

Chamki fever in Muzaffarpur, BiharAESThe children who are suffering from diabetes are getting sugar deficiency. Due to this, children are coming in the grip of hypoglycemia disease. AES has been confirmed in 31 children in SKMCH’s Piku ward from January to June 3. Sugar deficiency has been found in 21 of these children. After which these children got hypoglycemia disease. Pediatrician Dr. Gopal Shankar Sahni said that this year all the children who are coming to Piku suffering from AES are suffering from hypoglycemia due to lack of sugar. However, on immediate treatment, the children are recovering. But the possibility of death of children remains in them.

what is hypoglycemia

Hypoglycemia is a condition in which your blood sugar (glucose) level falls below the normal range. Glucose is the main energy source of children’s body and when it falls below 70 mg, it is called low blood sugar or low blood sugar. There can be many other reasons for hypoglycemia, additional low blood sugar, such as consumption of other medicines, eating less, working hard etc. In case of repeated occurrence of hypoglycemia, consult a doctor to find out the exact reasons for it and get better treatment.

AES affected children are being found in new blocks

Apart from the five blocks Meenapur, Bochahan, Mushari, Motipur and Kudhani, which are considered as danger zones for AES, cases are being received in 16 blocks of the district this year. According to the report released by the Health Department, in the 20 cases found in the district from January to June, children are suffering from all the blocks. The cases that have been found so far. Four cases have been found in Aurai, one in Bandra, two in Bochahan, one in Kanti, two in Kudhani, three in Minapur, one in Motipur, one in Mushari, one in Paru, three in Sakra, one in Saraiya.

