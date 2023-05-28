Bihar: Teacher arrested in Banka, deal in train and got job by forgery like this...

Bihar News: In Bihar, the teacher who got job through fake means was arrested. On Saturday, the police arrested a fake teacher from the upgraded middle school Maniyarpur of Bandhukurawa police station area in Banka. It may be known that the fake teacher Kumari Supriya was working here as a Hindi teacher since 2015. There is a stir now due to the action being taken against teachers who have taken jobs on fake certificates.

Teacher got job with fake degree on surveillance radar

Police Station President Mantu Kumar told that an FIR was registered in the police station by the Surveillance Investigation Bureau. It is said that the teacher was working here on the basis of fake degree. It is to be known that the monitoring has filed a case against the teachers who were reinstated on fake certificates during the investigation. If sources are to be believed, 39 teachers were working on fake certificates in Banka district alone. In which FIR has been lodged against many people and FIR action is yet to be taken on many.

The teacher gave many important information, the deal was done in the train..

The arrested teacher told the police that she is the wife of Shiv Bhushan Mandal, a resident of Rasalpur village under Ghogha police station area. He met Subhash Mandal of Khatnay village of Jharkhand in the train during the journey. Told that Subhash Mandal works to get B.Ed certificate sitting at home. By tricking the woman, Subhash Mandal got her a B.Ed certificate from Bundelkhand University in Madhya Pradesh. After which the woman was reinstated in the middle school of Maniyarpur in 2015. Fake teacher Kumari Shukriya has been working since 2015 to teach Hindi in the middle school of Maniyarpur. A case has also been registered against the teacher in the police station under case number 47/32.

Has taken salary of more than 30 lakh rupees

From 2015 till now, the teacher has raised 34000 per month as salary from the department. According to an estimate, so far the teacher has received more than 30 lakhs from the education department.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan