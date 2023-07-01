Bihar teacher candidates got support of BJP, Samrat Chaudhary announced big movement, know what is the plan

Teacher candidates in Bihar organized a march to Raj Bhavan in protest against the domicile policy in Patna today. To stop the candidates, lathicharge was done by the police. Many candidates have been injured in this lathicharge. But, now BJP has come down in support of teacher candidates. State President of Bihar BJP Samrat Chaudhary and Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha have openly announced this. Addressing the press conference organized at the BJP office, he said that the party will march to the assembly on July 13 with the candidates. He fiercely attacked CM Nitish Kumar.

Direct appointment of CTET-STET candidates: Samrat Chowdhary

In the BJP office, party state president Samrat Chaudhary said that the government of the Grand Alliance had promised to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth. It’s going to be a year long. However, the promise has not been fulfilled by the Grand Alliance government. He said that our demand is that STET, CTET and TET pass teacher candidates should be appointed directly without BPSC examination. These people have already passed the exam. We will march from Gandhi Maidan to Vidhansabha on 13th July to give rights to the teacher candidates. He said that Bihar is now drowning in corruption. The bridge collapsed in Khagaria, the roads got washed away in the rain. We will take up all matters in March.

Lathi charge on teacher candidates on the streets of Patna

Education Minister insulted Bihar: Vijay Sinha

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Sinha said that teachers and teacher candidates are being insulted in Bihar. Education Minister Chandrashekhar says that competent candidates are not available in English, Science, Mathematics. That’s why the seats remain vacant. That’s why the teacher recruitment rules have been amended. By saying this, he has insulted Bihar. Continuous amendments are being made in the process of teacher recruitment so that the process of restoration can be implicated. Here, emergency has been imposed. The government sends those who raise their voice to jail.

