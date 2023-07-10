Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Bihar teacher recruitment application date extended, know till when you can apply now

Patna. Amidst the uproar of teachers in Bihar, there is a news of relief regarding the appointment of teachers. The last date of application for teacher appointment has been extended by 3 days. Now the last date of application has become 15 July 2023. Earlier the last date of application was 12 July 2023. Commission’s chairman Atul Prasad has given this information by tweeting. A notification regarding this will also be issued soon by the commission. Atul Prasad had earlier said that the candidates need not panic. In case of loss of time due to server down, it will be compensated for the time the server was down. The exam will be taken on the scheduled date only.

One time registration system will start

He said that soon one time registration system will be started for all the recruitment examinations of the Commission (except teacher recruitment examination). After this, the data of teacher recruitment and all other examinations will be linked as much as possible. Significantly, many commissions of the country including Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) have already started OTR system. This saves the time of the candidates at the time of application. Their details are already saved. Apply is quick and the problem of server shutdown is less.

Soon we will be launching the "One Time Registration" System for all our exams (other than TRE). Subsequently TRE and all earlier exams data will also be linked with it as much as possible.

— Atul Prasad (@atulpmail) July 10, 2023



Teacher candidates are worried for a week

Candidates who want to apply for teacher recruitment are facing a lot of difficulties. The teacher candidate is troubled since a week due to slow server. Due to the slow running of the website, candidates are taking two to three hours to fill the application. The application of any candidate is not being completed at one go. Considering the demand of the candidates, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Atul Prasad has extended the last date.