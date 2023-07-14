Bihar Teacher Recruitment: 33000 secondary teachers will be recruited, know which paper will be of how many marks

Bihar Teacher Recruitment: The application process is going on for the appointment of 1,70,461 teachers by the Bihar Public Service Commission. In the published advertisement for teacher reinstatement, a large number of seats have been earmarked for the candidates from class 9th to 10th. In these, about 33, 000 youths have been given the opportunity to become secondary teachers. All the candidates across the state including remote rural areas are in a dilemma regarding the preparation. Many things are not clear among the candidates due to the reinstatement under the new rules for the first time. It is necessary for the candidates to understand the exam pattern better for the preparation of the exam.

Questions will be asked from a total of two papers in the exam

There will be a total of two papers in the examination for secondary teacher candidates. The first paper (Paper – 1) will be of language which will be of total 100 marks. 100 objective questions will be asked in it. There will be two parts in this paper, Part-1 and Part-2, out of which English language based Part-1 will be compulsory for all. In Part-1, 25 questions will be asked for a total of 25 marks.

75 questions for total 75 marks in Part-2 of Paper-1

Whereas, in Part-2 of Paper-1, 75 questions will be asked for a total of 75 marks. In this, candidates will have to choose any one of Hindi, Urdu and Bangla language. It is important for the candidates to clearly understand here that paper one is only qualifying and it will be mandatory to get minimum 30 marks including both the parts of this paper. There will be no negative marking in this as well as the marks of this paper will not be added in the merit determination of the candidates.

80 MCQs for 80 marks in Tier 1 of Paper II

In the form of second paper (Paper-2), there will be subject paper and general studies paper. In this, 120 questions will be asked for a total of 120 marks. This paper is divided into two parts Part-1 and Part-2. Part-1 will be of the subject paper in which the subjects have been divided into four groups related to Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Language. In this part 80 multiple choice questions will be asked for a total of 80 marks.

40 questions for 40 marks in Part – 2 of Paper – 2

Whereas Part-2 of Paper-2 will be general studies based in which 40 objective questions will be asked for a total of 40 marks. The merit of the candidates will be determined on the basis of this paper, in that also the subject paper will prove to be more important, because 80 marks have been fixed in it. So this paper is very important for the candidates.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment: How many marks will be required to get both the sections of the language together, know from the expert…

