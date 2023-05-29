Bihar Teacher Recruitment: B.Ed is not mandatory for computer teacher recruitment, now engineers can also become teachers

Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Engineering graduates can also become teachers for classes IX and X in the teacher recruitment process in government schools of Bihar. The education department has issued this order. The department on Monday cleared the essential requirements related to Mathematics, Science and Language for the post of school teacher in class 9th and 10th. According to the notification, engineering graduate candidates will also be able to apply for selection to the post of school teachers of mathematics and science subjects, provided engineering has specialization in mathematics and science subjects. Apart from this, the study of chemistry has been kept common for the teacher of mathematics and science class. In other words, chemistry is most valid to become a teacher in maths or science class.

Teacher Recruitment Qualification

As per the notification, for Mathematics teacher in class IX and X, one must have passed any two subjects in Physics/Electronics/Computer Science/Chemistry/Statistics with Mathematics at graduation level, OR Graduation in Engineering with Mathematics as one of the subjects. Have expertise On the other hand, for science subject, Zoology, Botany and Chemistry should be studied at graduate level or graduate from engineering in which science should be a specialization. While in the subjects related to the language, it is compulsory to study at the graduation level in the form of the concerned language subject.

B.Ed not mandatory for computer teacher

There will be no compulsion of B.Ed for reinstatement on the post of computer teacher in class 11th and 12th. BE, B.Tech, MCA, BCA and level C from DOEACC (Department of Electronics & Accreditation) and graduation from any recognized university will be essential for this. Diploma from the Central Government recognized Institute or University will also be valid. However, a minimum of 50 marks has been made necessary in the degrees in each subject group. The education department has issued a formal notification in this context.

BE or B.Tech degree in any stream

Three Years (Six Semester) Course of MCA for School Teacher Post in Computer Science Subject / Level B from DOEACC and Post Graduate Degree in any discipline / PG Diploma in Computer Science and Post Graduate Degree in any discipline / Post Graduate in Computer Science / MCA OR Any equivalent degree / level A from DOEACC and post graduate degree in any subject is also recognized. Must have BE or B.Tech degree in any stream.

five years exemption

According to the notification, candidates of SC-ST, EBC, BC and Divyang will be given five percent relaxation in the minimum prescribed marks in educational qualification for appointment to the post of school teachers of all levels.