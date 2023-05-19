Bihar Teacher Recruitment: BPSC fixed the educational qualification, know who will be eligible for the post of teacher.

Bihar Public Service Commission has fixed the educational qualification for the appointment of 1.70 lakh teachers. The Education Department on Friday released the details of educational qualification for all the posts of teachers. Graduation or Post Graduation with 50% marks for class 9th and 10th teachers and PG degree in any discipline with 50% marks for class 11th and 12th teachers will be mandatory. Six subject groups have been fixed for teachers up to class 11th and 12th.

There will be three subject groups – Mathematics, Science and Social Science – for the appointment of class 9 and 10 teachers. Mathematics group requires graduation with Mathematics as one of the subjects in Physics or Electronics or Computer Science or Chemistry or Statistics. It is mandatory for teachers of Zoology, Botany and Chemistry and Social Science to pass in any two subjects from history, geography, economics and political science under the assistant subject/prestige subject at graduation level for science subject. . It must necessarily have one subject in history and geography.

for classes one to five

For classes one to five, the candidate must have 50 percent marks in higher secondary and two-year diploma in elementary education, and six other qualifications have also been fixed. In middle schools, three graduate level teachers – maths and science teachers, social science and language school teachers will be appointed. Many qualifications have also been included in this.

For class 9th and 10th

Passed in Graduation or Post Graduation with at least 50% marks in general subject for class 9th and 10th and B.Ed and four year B.Ed or B.Sc.Ed degree in any subject group. Apart from this, other qualifications are also fixed.

for 11th and 12th

For 11th and 12th teacher, it will be necessary to have a postgraduate pass with 50% marks in any subject. Along with this, the degree of B.Ed should also be there. For Agriculture Teachers, Graduate in Agriculture/Horticulture with 50% marks in the subject group and must have done Post Graduation in any discipline from Agronomy, Plant Breeding & Genetics, Entomology/Plant Pathology/Seed Science Technology/Soil Science/Horticulture. For music subject, one should have a master’s degree in music education or its equivalent qualification from any recognized institute with minimum 50% marks. For class 11th and 12th, in the Faculty of Commerce, three subjects in Entrepreneurship, EPS, Accountancy and Business Study will be appointed. For this, candidates who have passed Teacher Eligibility Test in Commerce can apply on any one subject. Similarly, you will be able to apply only in Entrepreneurship, Accounts and Business Studies.

for physical education

Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education with 50% marks with Physical Education as one of the elective subjects. Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education with 45% with Physical Education as an Elective Subject OR Participation in National, State or Inter-University Sports or Games Competitions or Athletics recognized by the Association of Indian Universities or Indian Olympic Association. Many other qualifications have been mentioned.

This degree is also required

The degree of Fazil of Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabi-Farsi University or Madrasa Education Board will be equivalent to post graduation for Urdu, Persian and Arabic subjects. The title of Acharya awarded by Kameshwar Singh Sanskrit University, Darbhanga will be considered equivalent to post graduation for Sanskrit subject. The title of Alim issued by Maulana Mazharul Haq Arabic Persian University or Bihar State Madarsa Board will be equivalent to graduation for Urdu Farsi Arabic subject.