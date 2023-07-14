Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Crisis in filling vacancies due to lack of annual STET, no application equal to the post in 10+2

Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Due to non-availability of STET annually in Bihar, a crisis has arisen to fill the vacancies of plus two schools. The number of applications is likely to be disappointing, especially in higher secondary schools as compared to the announced vacancies. The reason for this is that STET is not held annually. According to official information related to BPSC, the total number of applications till Friday is 6.70 lakh. While 7.68 lakh have registered so far. In these statistics, more than three-fourth applications are being told related to elementary classes. These figures are till 6 pm on Friday.

STET happened only twice in a decade

According to official information, STET has been held only twice in the year 2012 and 2019 in almost a decade. In 2019, STET was held for seven subjects in class 9th and 10th and only seven subjects in class 11th and 12th. If these STET pass candidates are to be considered as the real applicants for the declared vacancies of school teachers, then the situation is disappointing. Because, this time applications have been invited for the vacant posts of 30 Higher Secondary subjects. In this way, the reason for the less number of applicants is that there will be fewer subjects in STET 2019.

STET was conducted for 29 subjects in 2012.

According to the information, only in 2012 STET was held for 29 subjects in class 11 and 12. Most of the STET pass outs of that time were over aged or moved to some other field. Experts claim that the shortage of teachers cannot be met without conducting STET every year. On the other hand, there is no dearth of candidates for primary classes like classes one to five. Because, the TET of the center is compulsorily held twice a year. The effect of this is that the number of teacher candidates in the primary is likely to be many times the post.

10+2 vacancies are unlikely to receive applications equal to the post

The application deadline for the appointments of school teachers through the Bihar Public Service Commission is ending on Saturday, July 15. According to experts, four to five times the number of applications are likely to come in comparison to the posts in classes one to five. At the same time, there is no possibility of getting applications for the vacancies of classes 11 and 12, just a little more than the applications in classes nine to ten. This situation has become a matter of concern.

special fact file

Total Teacher Vacancy : 170461

11th and 12th Vacancy: 57602

9th and 10th Vacancy: 32916

1st to 5th Vacancy: 79943

