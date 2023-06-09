Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Districts will have to be selected for posting at the time of application only, interview will not be taken

A state in Eastern India: The process has started regarding the appointment of school teachers in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools. Candidates are waiting for the date of applying online on June 15. Under the new teacher rules, candidates can appear in the examination maximum three times. In such a situation, they have to apply thoughtfully. Candidates who have passed the eligibility test of different levels will get the opportunity of appointment to the post of school teacher of any one level. Candidates have to pay attention to this before applying. Only permanent residents of the state can be applicants. The choice of three districts will have to be given at the time of application.

Relaxation in maximum age limit will be given

It is mandatory for the primary teacher to have a minimum age of 18 years. A minimum of 21 years is fixed for a teacher in secondary and higher secondary schools. Age will be calculated on the basis of August 1, 2023. The maximum age is 37 years for unreserved male category and 40 years for backward class, extremely backward class, backward class women and unreserved women and 42 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe men and women. Apart from this, age relaxation will be given with certain conditions. The retirement age is 60 years.

Can choose any one subject of choice

The exam will be objective and multiple choice based. There will be negative marking for wrong answer. If the candidate has passed the Teacher Eligibility Test in one or more subjects, then in that case he will be able to choose only one subject. There will be no interview for final selection. In case of equality of total marks in written examination (objective) first in age and in case of equality in age, preference will be given to the candidate named alphabetically in Devanagari script.

Probationary period will be of two years

Online application for primary, secondary and higher secondary school teacher will be from 15 June to 12 July. Basic salary of class 1 to 5 teacher of primary school will get Rs 25 thousand per month and other estimated allowances. This post will be covered by permanent and new pension scheme. The probationary period will be of two years. If the probation period is not found satisfactory, it will be extended for one year. School teachers will be appointed for secondary schools (classes 9 to 10) on these conditions. The basic salary will be Rs 31 thousand per month and allowances are estimated. While the basic salary for the higher secondary school (class 11 to 12) school teacher will be Rs 32 thousand per month and other allowances on the same conditions. District will be allotted to the successful candidates on the basis of preference and merit. In case of equality, the district with vacant post will be allotted according to the English alphabet. If there is no place in the school of preference on the basis of merit, posting can be done in any school according to the available vacancy.

It is mandatory to score minimum 30 marks in language subject exam, no negative marking

For all level school teacher post, the language subject exam will be of 100 marks. In this, it will be mandatory for the candidates to score minimum 30 marks. There are 100 questions set for this exam. Each question carries equal marks. There will be two parts in this. The first part will be of English. 25 questions will be asked in this. In the second part, one has to choose either Hindi, Urdu or Bangla language. 75 questions will be asked in this. The minimum marks have been fixed taking both the parts together. There will be no negative marking in this. While 120 marks are fixed for 120 questions of the second subject general study or subject and general examination. There is a provision of negative marking in it.

