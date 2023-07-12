Bihar Teacher Recruitment: How many marks will be required to get both the sections of the language combined, know from the expert…

BPSC Teacher Recruitment: In the advertisement published by the Bihar Public Service Commission for the appointment of teachers in Bihar, the maximum number of seats have been earmarked for the candidates from classes one to five, as about 80,000 seats have been earmarked for this category. Candidates have also started preparing for the recruitment exam. Many questions are arising in the minds of people regarding the exam. Some of which were answered by expert Dr. Akhilesh Kumar…

120 questions will be asked in primary teacher appointment

120 questions will be asked in primary teacher appointment. To solve more and more correct questions in the written test, you have to improve your subject knowledge and skills. To crack this exam, candidates must start their preparation with a solid study plan. In order to make a good study plan, it is extremely important that the candidates have a deep understanding of the latest exam pattern and the syllabus of the respective exam. It is important to be well equipped with the BPSC Teacher Syllabus to crack the exam.

Two parts in language section

There will be two parts in the language section – Part 1 and Part 2. English is a compulsory subject in Part 1. Candidates can choose any one of the three languages ​​(Hindi, Urdu and Bengali) in Part 2. Whereas, in General Studies, Mathematics, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, General Science, Social Science, Indian National Movement, Geography, Environment and other topics are included in the General Studies section of the syllabus. You will have to give the exam of the language you have chosen. A total of 75 questions will be asked for 75 marks.

For Primary School Teachers (Class 1 to 5)

Language (Qualifying): This paper will be in two parts i.e. Part-I and Part-II (Two hours time will be given for this.)

Part-1: English Language will be common for all, the number of questions will be 25.

Part-II: Hindi Language, Urdu Language, Bangla Language, any one of the three languages ​​will have to be selected. The number of questions in this will be 75.

A minimum of 30% in both the parts is mandatory, but there will be no negative marking.

general Studies

It includes Elementary Mathematics, Mental Ability Test, General Studies, Awareness, General Science, Social Science, Indian National, Movement, Geography and Environment, Current Affairs. The questions in the General Studies paper will be related to the SCERT syllabus of primary school, but its level will be in the light of the minimum qualification prescribed for the candidate. 120 questions will be asked for this. The answer has to be given in two hours.

