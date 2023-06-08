Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Those with BCA degree will also be able to become teachers of Mathematics, education department issued notification

Bihar Teacher Recruitment: BCA in Computer Science has also been included in the educational qualification for the post of School Teacher of Class IX and Xth (Secondary) Schools. The education department has issued a notification to this effect on Thursday. Apart from this, now the way has been opened for holders of equivalent technical education and bachelor’s degree in oriental language for the post of school teacher from classes I to V for general subjects. These degrees or titles were not valid in the rules issued earlier. According to experts, these amendments and clarifications are to be accepted in the appointment process for the post of school teacher by the Bihar Public Service Commission.

In the notification issued on Thursday, it has been made clear that in the new rules made for the school teacher, in the educational qualification of Mathematics teacher in ninth and 10th, the candidate should have Physics/Electronics/Computer Science/Chemistry/Statistics with Mathematics at graduation level. Any two subjects should be studied at graduation level in engineering or graduation in engineering, in which the candidate should have specialization in mathematics. In this sequence, the notification issued on Thursday said that the qualification of BCA in computer science at the graduate level will be considered included in this.

Now subject group Botany / Zoology in class 11th and 12th

In the notification, Botany and Zoology have also been added as subjects for the appointment of school teachers up to 11th and 12th. Botany / Zoology / Life Science / Bio Science / Genetics / Micro Biology / Bio Technology / Molecular Biology / Plant Physiology is considered to be included in this subject. In the earlier notification, Biology subject was accepted.

Equivalent technical degree valid for classes I to V

Through the notification, an important provision related to the appointment to the post of school teacher of general subject from class one to fifth has been deleted. Part of the provision in the notification such as degree of equivalent technical education and degree related to oriental language is not valid for appointment to the post of general subject school teacher (class one to five). According to departmental experts, its removal has now opened the way for holders of equivalent technical education and special oriental language degrees to apply in classes one to five. The notification issued in this context has been issued under the signature of Sanjay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Education Department.