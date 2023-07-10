Bihar Teacher Recruitment: What should be the strategy for primary class examination, know from experts…

BPSC Teacher Recruitment: In the recent advertisement published by the Bihar Public Service Commission for the appointment of a total of 1,70,461 teachers in Bihar, maximum seats have been earmarked for candidates from classes one to five, as about 80,000 seats have been earmarked for this category. In this context, this is a big and golden opportunity for the teacher candidates. But, due to lack of proper information and guidance, many teacher candidates are not able to execute their preparation in the right direction.

Since this type of examination is being conducted for the first time on such a large scale, there is a lot of doubt in the minds of the candidates regarding the syllabus, nature of questions, study material and exam pattern etc. They are also falling prey to lack of direction. Therefore, teacher candidates from class one to five should pay attention to some special things to carry out their better preparation, such as understanding the pattern of the exam, understanding the syllabus of the exam, understanding the possible level of questions asked in the exam , Finding the appropriate study material and making a better strategy for your preparation etc. Candidates can remove all these dilemmas very easily through this article. We can understand the whole process under different headings.

What is the pattern of the exam?

If we talk about the exam pattern, then there will be two papers for class one to five candidates. The first paper (Paper – 1) of total 100 marks will be of language. There will be two parts in this paper – Part – I and Part – II. Out of these English language based Part-I will be compulsory for all. In this section, 25 questions will be asked for a total of 25 marks. In this paper, there will be a second part of total 75 marks, in which candidates will have to choose any one of Hindi, Urdu and Bangla language. Candidates should clearly understand here that paper one is only qualifying and both the parts of this paper will have to score minimum 30 marks. The marks of this paper will not be added in the merit determination.

As the second paper (Paper-2), there will be a paper on General Studies, in which 150 questions will be asked for a total of 150 marks. The merit of the candidates will be determined on the basis of this paper. So this paper is very important for the candidates.

What will be the exam syllabus and level of questions?

The commission has released the brief syllabus for the exam. According to that if we talk about paper one i.e. language, then it will be of normal level. For this, candidates can make the basis of questions being asked from the language in various competitive examinations. For General Studies, there will be questions from topics like Elementary Mathematics, Mental Ability, General Awareness, General Science, Social Science, Indian Freedom Struggle, Geography and Environment. As far as the level of questions is concerned, it will be of the level asked in BPSC PT.

What should be the study material?

It will be better if the candidates base themselves on NCERT as well as Bihar text books as study material. Include any book of General Maths for Social Science from 6th to 12th class, for Science from 6th to 10th standard and for Mathematics. Read Vipin Chandra’s book along with NCERT for freedom struggle. For general awareness, it would be better to read the monthly magazine of current affairs.

What should be the preparation strategy?

If we talk about better preparation and strategy, then it can be said that avoid getting confused. Candidates should read the above mentioned text books again and again, so that its concept can be clear. For practice, PT’s question bank organized by BPSC and SSC should be taken as the basis. For this, they should solve the question paper of previous years again and again. Along with this, if time is available, it would be beneficial to prepare questions from available level practice sets as well. I would like to emphasize one thing that try to avoid substandard study materials, online subscriptions and YouTube etc.

Dr. Akhilesh Kumar, Assistant Professor, Patna Science College (Former DSP, 9th Rank in 53rd to 55th BPSC)

