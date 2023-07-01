Bihar teacher reinstatement: Candidates got the support of many political parties, now the movement will intensify, know the complete preparation

Many political parties of Bihar have come with the teacher candidates protesting to maintain the locality in Bihar teacher reinstatement. After this, the candidates and the parties have started preparing the strategy of protest. Hindustani Awam Morcha, Vikassheel Insaan Party and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party have come under the support of the students. Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, the founding patron of Hindustani Awam Morcha (C) and National President of the party, Dr. Santosh Kumar Suman, former minister in the Government of Bihar, said on the demand of the teacher candidates of Bihar against the removal of the domicile policy, we the party, their demand supports. There is a wave of anger among the people of entire Bihar regarding the removal of domicile policy. We are in favor of implementing the party domicile policy. The government has insulted the talent by commenting on the talented Bihari children.

Government should talk to the candidates: Mukesh Sahni

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni on Saturday condemned the police lathi charge on the protesting teachers in Patna and said that the government should talk to the teachers and not use lathis. Talking to journalists in Patna, he said that these teachers only prepare the future of Bihar. In such a situation, the lathicharge by the government on teachers candidates cannot be justified. He said that these teachers make the future of the children. He said that he has been the Chief Minister for 17-18 years, and till now he has not been able to make a place in the hearts of the teachers, he should think about it.

RLJP in support of implementing domicile in teacher reinstatement

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party has decided to support the movement of teacher candidates against the removal of domicile policy in teacher appointments in Bihar. National Spokesperson Shravan Agarwal said that continuous amendment in the teacher reinstatement rules proves that the Grand Alliance government wants to take away jobs from the youth of Bihar and give them to the people of other states. The present state government wants to deprive Bihari youth of jobs and employment in Bihar. RLJP will strongly oppose the removal of domicile in teacher reinstatement and the current teacher recruitment policy. In this regard, a delegation of RLJP headed by State President Prince Raj Paswan will soon meet the Governor and submit a memorandum to him.