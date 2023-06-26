Bihar teacher reinstatement: Husband’s house is there, yet wife will get the benefit of reservation, know the government’s new plan

Teachers are to be appointed on 1.70 lakh posts in Bihar, for which the application process is going on. At the same time, the government has made a new plan regarding reservation on the basis of residence for the application. Due to which lakhs of women will be benefited. The General Administration Department of the state government has issued guidelines for issuing income and asset certificates for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The department has clarified that for the purpose of reservation of EWS, the parents of the candidate and siblings below the age of 18 years and husband-wife and children below the age of 18 years will be considered included in the family.

EWS for married male

On the other hand, the income and property certificate for EWS in favor of married man will be issued on the basis of income and property of his own family, which will include male candidate and wife and children below 18 years of age. This certificate will be issued from the native place (zone) of the candidate, which will be determined on the basis of the native residence of the father of the candidate.

Certificate will be issued from father’s native zone

In the case of unmarried women and men, the income and property certificate will be issued from the zone under which their father’s original residence comes. Along with this, the certificate of economically weaker section will also be issued from the original residence (zone) of the father.

Married women will get reservation on the basis of father’s domicile

Married women whose father is a native of the state of Bihar and has claimed for reservation on the basis of husband’s residence, then her claim will be denied reservation only on the basis of permanent residence certificate issued on the basis of her husband. will not be done.

Why did the General Administration Department need to clarify

Provision has been made for reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and enrollment in educational institutions. Its benefit will be given only to those whose family’s total annual income from all sources is less than eight lakhs. Various provisions have been made under the reservation rules for the economically weaker sections of the state and the definition of family has also been clarified in it. Despite this, clarification is being asked from the General Administration Department regarding the family of EWS from the selection institute and the employer. That’s why the department has again given this instruction to the District Magistrates so that they can give clear instructions to the revenue employees in this regard.

