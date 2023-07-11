Bihar Teacher Restoration: Finding eligible candidates for the post in 10+2 schools became a challenge, applications did not even match the vacancy

About six lakh registrations have been done so far for the appointment of school teachers through Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). More than four lakh people have completely filled the applications. According to experts, it is a matter of concern that the least number of applications have come for Plus Two schools. In Plus Two also, the least number of applications have come for class 11th and 12th. In this way it will be difficult to fill the posts in Higher Secondary. According to experts, a positive change in the number of applications is possible due to the extension of the date of application.

Most competition for class 1 to 5

According to the official information, compared to the announced 57602 posts of higher secondary school teachers, so far only around 30 thousand applications have been received. Similarly, almost equal applications have been received against 32916 posts for secondary classes. Most applications are for school teachers from classes one to five. More than three lakh applications have been received for 79943 thousand vacant teacher posts for classes one to five. It is clear that the most competition is for classes one to five.

Meeting of BPSC and Education Department

Here, according to the sources, a coordination meeting was held between the officials of the Bihar Public Service Commission and the Education Department on Tuesday. In which various technical issues were discussed. According to the information, appointments are to be made on the posts of more than one lakh seventy thousand school teachers in Bihar. The process of application for this is going on. Recently the application process has been extended till July 15.

STET candidates less in the ratio of vacancies

STET pass candidates will be less as compared to vacancies of main subjects in class 11th and 12th. For example, Botany has only 1427 against 2738 vacancies, Chemistry has 1491 against 4799 vacancies, Physics has 822 against 3022 vacancies, Sociology has only 622 STET candidates against 1434 vacancies.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDv6w0la-FY)