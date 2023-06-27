Bihar: Teacher’s unions oppose removal of domicile policy, warn government of statewide agitation

Bihar Elementary Youth Teachers Association said that the youth of Bihar will suffer a lot if the local policy is removed in the recruitment of teachers through BPSC in the schools of Bihar. For teacher reinstatement for the last four years, by removing the local policy on troubled teacher candidates and reinstatement of the candidates of the whole country, it is a decision like giving mental harassment to the teacher candidates, the more it is condemned, the less it will be.

Where will the unemployed youth of Bihar go?

Sangh’s State President Dipankar Gaurav said that while other states have closed the doors of jobs for the youth of Bihar, on the other hand, due to the removal of the local policy in Bihar, the children of other states will get jobs, so where will the unemployed youth of Bihar go.

Government should withdraw the decision within two days

Dipankar Gaurav and Nitesh Pandey, state presidents of Bihar Elementary Youth Teachers Association, have demanded the government to withdraw the decision to remove the local policy. He warned the government that if within two days the government does not withdraw the decision to remove the local policy, there will be a blockade by teacher candidates in the entire state. Union’s state vice-president Meeku Pal and Anish Singh said that the removal of domicile policy is a reflection of the anti-youth mentality of the government.

messing with the educated unemployed

State President of TET Teachers Union, Amit Vikram said that by passing the new order, the act of playing with the feelings of lakhs of Tet, State passed educated unemployed people of Bihar has been done. Student leader Saurabh Kumar Singh said that giving job opportunities to people from outside Bihar is a big mess with the students and youth.

BPSC 69th PT Exam: BPSC 69th preliminary exam notification released, apply for Common PT from this day

Locality implemented in teacher recruitment in 14 states of the country: AISA

AISA has also opposed it. AISA has said that locality should be implemented in teacher recruitment. Locality is applicable in teacher recruitment in 14 states of the country, but the Bihar government has abolished the locality in teacher appointment rules. AISA State President Vikash Yadav and Secretary Sabir jointly said that removal of domicile in teacher appointment is unfortunate. Locality should be implemented on the lines of other states.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJuJ9YyTfOE)