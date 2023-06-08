Bihar: Teachers will be dismissed without notice, pilot project ready to improve the condition of schools

Muzaffarpur : The exercise to improve the education system of Bihar will start from the lower level. The new Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, KK Pathak has prepared a pilot project to improve the condition of the schools, in which responsibility has been given from the district level officers to the employees of the department. On Thursday, the Additional Chief Secretary held a video conferencing meeting with the DEOs and DPOs of all the districts, in which a task of three months was given for improvement. He has directed for random checking of schools and sacking of teachers who remain absent three times in a row without any notice.

Additional Chief Secretary held a meeting with district level officers

In the first online meeting with the district level officers, the Additional Chief Secretary said that timely attendance should be ensured from the department’s office to the school. All DEOs have been instructed to register their presence in the office by 9.30 am. Along with this, it has also been asked to make arrangements for high-speed network internet in the office of the District Education Department, so that online meetings can be held with the officials at any time. He told the DEOs and DPOs involved in the meeting that they can inform them directly at any time. In order to improve the condition of teaching and learning in the schools, the Additional Chief Secretary directed for random investigation. Said that a roster should be prepared from the officer to the employee of the department. Every day around 3 pm, officers or employees will go to the schools and monitor and send their reports.

Responsibility to make BEP high capacity software

Additional Chief Secretary has suggested Bihar Education Project Council to prepare high efficiency software. During the monitoring of the schools, online reporting will be done directly from all the districts. In such a situation, more than 80 thousand pictures will come daily. The Council has been told that the software should be prepared keeping in view the load, so that it does not hang when more photos are received. Along with this, all the districts have also been asked to prepare a database of schools. In this, information related to teachers as well as students will also be available.

