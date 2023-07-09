Bihar teachers will no longer be able to chat on mobile, ban on making reels-shotters, KK Pathak issued order

Teachers appointed in 80,000 government schools of Bihar will no longer be busy using unnecessary mobiles during school hours. The Education Department has banned WhatsApp and other chatting of teachers during the school period. Along with this, teachers will not be able to make short videos and reels. That too has been denied. Teachers will be able to make necessary calls only for academic activities. Principals have been asked to strictly monitor this. Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department KK Pathak has asked all district education officers to strictly implement this order.

Use of mobile only for essential calls or educational activities

KK Pathak issued an order saying that all the teachers are coming and going from school on time. Most of the teachers are sincerely engaged in teaching work, but some of these teachers are also such that by giving tasks to the children, they start watching WhatsApp and reels. That’s why the department has strictly imposed a ban on being busy in this type of social media during the school period. The Additional Chief Secretary has clarified that he will be able to use mobile only for essential calls or educational activities.

Benefits of inspection of schools

In the instructions issued by the department, it has been said that there are still many teachers who indulge in WhatsApp chatting and other activities on their phones during academic activities. This is having an adverse effect on studies. After receiving such a report, this strict step has been taken by the department. There has been a special focus of the department on the presence of teachers during the inspection. It has also benefited. Most of the teachers have also started coming to school. Now the focus of the department is that the teachers who come, are only involved in educational activities.

