Bihar: Temple priest beaten to death in Vaishali, absconding after murder, police raiding

Bihar Crime News: A temple priest was beaten to death in Vaishali district. The priest of Satpura village of Bhagwanpur police station area was beaten up by the youths and the priest was beaten up so mercilessly that he died. After getting information about the incident, the police team reached the spot and took the dead body into custody. The accused absconded there. Police is continuously raiding.

Temple priest beaten to death

Youths beat up the priest of a temple located in Satpura village of Bhagwanpur police station area. He died during the fight. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Police Station President Bhagwanpur Ramkrishna Paramhans team along with the force reached the spot and raided the house of the youths of the village who had assaulted, but all the accused youths left the house and fled.

said the police chief

In this regard, Police Station President Bhagwanpur Ramakrishna Paramhans said that on Monday night, information was received that 70-year-old Shivnarayan Giri, the priest of the Shiva temple of Satpura village, was manhandled and beaten up by the youths of the village. The priest of the temple died in the incident.

The reason for the incident is not revealed.

The police station chief told that Shivnarayan is a resident of Amar village of Giri police station area. Taking the dead body of Shivnarayan Giri in its custody, the police has sent it to Sadar Hospital Hajipur for postmortem and has also started raids along with the investigation of the case. The reason for the incident could not be disclosed.

Drug addicts beat up e-rickshaw driver

In another incident, an e-rickshaw driver of Bidupur Dih village under Bidupur police station under Vaishali district was beaten up and injured by drug addicts for not giving him money. During this, two people who came to the rescue were also thrashed. In this case, the police has detained two people. According to the information received, Shrikant Kumar, son of Laldeep Rai of Bidupur Dih village, was returning home in his e-rickshaw. On the way, four youths took him home and started demanding five hundred rupees. Started beating on protesting. Dilawarpur East’s lineman Samarjeet Kumar, who went to rescue, was also assaulted and injured with a sharp weapon. The youths injured in the fight are being treated at Bidupur Hospital. A complaint has been made to the police about this. The police have detained two accused for questioning.

Shot in a mutual dispute in Ara

In Bihar, a major incident of crime in a mutual dispute was also carried out in Arrah. A woman was shot dead after a fight on Monday evening in Barki Se Sandiyan village of Mufassil police station area adjacent to the city. The bullet hit the woman’s left hand at two places. She is seriously injured in that. He is being treated at Arrah Sadar Hospital. The injured woman is Aarti Pandey, 45-year-old wife of Anil Kumar Pandey, a resident of Barki Sandian village. His nephews are being blamed for the shooting. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

Dispute between two parties in Buxar

In Gop Bharauli village under Simri police station area of ​​Buxar, the police station registered a case after a fight between two parties. According to the information received from police station sources, Goldie Kumari’s father Utam Yadav of one side has made Phoolmati Devi, Priyanka Kumari Sugan Yadav, Shambhunath Yadav, and Sonu Yadav as accused. On the other hand, Phoolmati Devi has accused youths named Ankit Yadav, Uttam Yadav and Bhikhari Yadav. They allege that the daughter has been molested by the said people. In this regard, the police station chief says that research is going on on the case filed by both the parties. The matter is also being said to be related to the land dispute.

Guns came out in dispute between two parties in Banka

The war of supremacy between two parties in Lakha village under Shabhuganj police station area of ​​Banka is not taking the name of stopping. Even once on Sunday evening, the sides of Rajendra Yadav and Sintu Yadav came face to face. Even two groove guns and katta were also demonstrated. Two people from the same side got injured in the incident. The injured include Ashish Kumar, son of Rajendra Yadav and Gunjan Kumar, son of Dinesh Yadav. Somehow the matter was pacified on the initiative of the villagers. The injured were admitted to CHC Shambhuganj with the help of the police. Where doctor Dr. Pranav Kumar referred him to Bhagalpur for better treatment.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan