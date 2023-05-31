Bihar: The bier was raised from the house from where the doli was to be raised, two including the bride died two days before the wedding due to fire in the house

In Saran district, nine women and girls were injured in the incident of fire caused by leakage of gas cylinder during Katha Matkor in Khabsa village of Baniapur police station area on Tuesday afternoon. Out of which a woman and a young woman died during treatment. While the condition of two women still remains worrying. Neetu Kumari, the 21-year-old daughter of Paru Mahto, who was about to get married on June 1, is also included in the dead. Whereas 55-year-old Manju Devi, wife of Jagdish Thakur, has also died during treatment. Mourning silence has spread in the entire village regarding this heart-wrenching incident. The house where preparations for the wedding procession were going on. There is mourning in a moment.

officials took stock of the situation

On Wednesday, the team of BDO Karpoori Thakur, Circle Officer Swaminath Ram, District Fire Officer, CI and other related personnel reached the house of the victim’s family and received information related to the incident. BDO Thakur and CO Swaminath Ram jointly informed that immediately the victim’s family has been provided Rs 11,000 under Agni Sahay Yojana and Kabir Antyeshti Yojana. After the same necessary action is completed, the victim’s family will also be provided the benefits under the Family Benefit Scheme and Disaster Relief Fund.

The bier was raised from the house from where the doli was to be raised

After the incident, there was a discussion among the local people about the house from where the doli was to be lifted. Now the bier has to be lifted from the same house. Seeing whom the eyes of the people of the neighborhood became moist. Father had cherished the desire of daughter’s marriage by adding every paisa with great desires. But something else was acceptable to Honi. In the incident, all the things kept in the house have been burnt to death. Neighbors told that the condition of the victim’s family is very pathetic. Somehow, with the help of people, they were busy preparing for their daughter’s marriage. Meanwhile, the incident that happened has shaken the whole family.

