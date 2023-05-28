Bihar: The bride absconded as soon as she reached her in-laws house after farewell, found in lover’s house then know the decision of the court..

Bihar News: In a village of Narayanpur block under Navgachia of Bhagalpur district, the bride, who came after marriage, ran away. The police also recovered him. On the one hand, where the boys were surprised, after the recovery, now a new mode has come in the whole story. Interestingly, it has come to light that the said married woman was already having a love affair. On the second day of marriage, as soon as she reached her husband’s house, she ran away after getting a chance and now when she has been found, she has given a clear statement to the police that I want to live with my lover, not my husband.

The bride eloped on the night of farewell

The victim’s husband, Nandlal Thakur, had lodged a case of disappearance of his wife against the unknown in Bhawanipur police station. The police recovered the said married woman on Friday. The victim’s husband alleges that his wife eloped with his money and jewellery. The police is now probing the matter. It was told that on May 21, the marriage took place at Lohchhi Laxmipur under Bariyarpur police station area of ​​Munger. Nandlal Thakur reached home with his wife on 22 May. From where late night of May 22, the new bride ran away with jewellery, cash and other material.

Everything became clear from the CCTV footage.

The police started investigation and with the help of CCTV footage identified the vehicle from which the bride had fled. The Creta vehicle used to elope with the newly married woman was recovered from a village in Mansi on Thursday. The girl was also recovered from a village of Mansi. The case turned out to be of love affair. On Friday, the police produced the newlyweds in the court and recorded their statement.

Bride went to lover, know husband’s pain..

Since the newly married woman is a major, the court has given consent to stay with the mother of the accused’s alleged lover Ravish Kumar Yadav, a resident of Sher Basti, Gogri police station, Khagaria, as per her wish. On the other hand, the victim’s husband Nandlal Thakur said that if we had recognized the lover, we would not have married at all. Whereas, despite knowing all the facts, the girl’s parents got me married.

Said Navgachia SP…

FIR has been registered in Bhawanipur OP. Taking quick action by the researcher, the girl has also been recovered. 164 statement has also been recorded in the court. Since she is a major, she can stay where she wants to go as per the order of the court. The girl has been handed over to the mother of the accused named in the FIR in the case. During interrogation, the woman flatly refused to take any money and jewellery. Is being investigated.

Sushant Kumar, SP, Navagachia