Bihar: The bride burnt to death in Chhapra, the fire broke out due to gas cylinder leakage during Matkor ceremony

Due to the leakage of the gas cylinder in Chhapra, a massive fire broke out in a house where a wedding ceremony was held on Tuesday. During this, more than half a dozen people, including the bride, were injured in the fire. According to the latest information, two women including the injured bride have died. At the same time, treatment of half a dozen injured is going on in the hospital.

There was a fire during the ritual of Matkor

More than half a dozen women and girls got scorched due to fire in the house on Tuesday during the ceremony of marriage story Matkor in Khabsa village of Baniapur police station area. The ornaments, clothes and cash kept in the house for the wedding were also completely burnt. The girl who was about to get married was also included in the scorching girls and women.

The fire broke out due to the leakage of the cylinder.

Please tell that around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, preparations were going on for the marriage of Neetu Kumari, daughter of Paru Mahto, a resident of Khabsa. The wedding was to take place on June 1. Regarding which the ritual of Katha Matkor was going on in the house on Tuesday. During this Shivcharcha was also organized in the house. According to the local people, in the meanwhile, due to the leakage of the gas cylinder, a sudden fire broke out in the cancer house. By the time the women who reached the spot of auspicious work could understand something, the fire took a formidable form and one by one women and girls started coming in the grip of fire.

Two women including the bride died

Due to the efforts of the local people, in a hurry, all the injured people were taken out and sent to Sadar Hospital Chhapra. On the other hand, the doctor on duty in Sadar Hospital had referred three including Manju Devi and Neetu to Patna in view of the serious condition. While Phool Kumari, Rajkumari Devi, Manju Devi, Kamla Devi and Shail Devi are being treated at Sadar Hospital. Information has been received that Manju Devi and Neetu Kumari, the girl who was to be married, died.

