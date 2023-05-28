Bihar: The criminals who came as guests first drank tea, then killed the woman and looted five lakhs

In Kuadi Bazar Ward No. 08 in Kuadi OP area of ​​Araria, Bihar, at around 8.30 pm on Saturday late evening, unknown criminals killed a woman alone in the house by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon. After the murder, the criminals fled after committing the robbery of more than Rs.5 lakh. Being a border area of ​​Nepal, the deceased’s husband Mohd Shamshad was also involved in cash transactions. According to the relatives, more than five lakh rupees have been looted by the criminal. Here DSP Rampukar Singh, Kuadi OP President Awadhesh Kumar reached Sadal after getting information about the incident.

Called the husband for the last time and said: The guest has come, you come

According to the information received from the relatives, the husband of the deceased Mohd Shamshad was alone in the house. Husband Mo Samsad had gone to the market with his younger 06-year-old daughter Ayesha for some work. Meanwhile, a person came to the house as a guest. To whom she went to the kitchen to make tea. Meanwhile, the person who arrived as a guest killed him by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon and stabbing him in the stomach. Mohd Shamshad, the husband of the deceased told that he was in the market when his wife got a call that someone had come to the house. When I came back home, I saw that the door of the house was closed from all sides. Somehow went inside the house and saw that the wife had fallen on the ground in the kitchen. Blood is blood. This information was immediately given to the Kuadi OP police. Kuadi OP President Awadhesh Kumar Sadal force has reached the spot and started investigating the matter. According to the husband of the deceased, the culprit closed the door of the house from inside and fled from behind. Whereas the deceased is childless. Adopted a relative’s child. The body was not sent for postmortem till the news was written.

