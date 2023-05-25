Bihar: The doctor was doing English treatment on the license of Ayurveda, the patient died and did this shameful act..

In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, patients are continuously dying due to quacks and illegal doctors. It is being told that Pawan Kumar, a resident of Manika Harikesh Panchayat’s Naya village, died on Wednesday night during treatment in a nursing home in Mushahari police station area. The family alleges that even after the death, the doctor collected the money and left after saying sorry. After this, the villagers and family members created a ruckus. Pusa road was blocked. On information, Mushari police reached the spot. Till then the angry villagers surrounded the ambulance. Angry people were demanding closure of the nursing home. He said that the treatment was being done on the license of Ayurveda. The local people have informed about this to the senior officials as well. However, after the persuasion of the Mushhari police and the local people’s representatives, the matter was pacified.

Patient was admitted after abdominal pain

Tetri Devi, the aunt of the deceased told that my nephew Pawan Kumar Gupta (25 years) got sick due to severe stomach pain on Monday evening. The people of the house got him admitted to a nursing home. After two days of treatment, when Pawan’s health worsened on Wednesday, the operator took him to a private nursing home in Muzaffarpur city. But he was not admitted there either. He died. The dead body was kept in an ambulance and kept in the adjacent plot. When we enquired, no satisfactory answer was given. After that, when they started searching, the nephew’s body was found kept in the ambulance.

Operator recovered ten thousand

When the people of the village got the information, hundreds of people gathered. Started demanding the closure of the hospital. During the treatment, the hospitalists had taken ten thousand rupees from his father. People alleged that the director of this nursing home is a relative of Mushahari’s former police station. That’s why no action is taken on this. The director told that the deceased was admitted to my nursing home on Monday. There was a complaint of stomach pain. Ultrasound was done when he did not get rest. It was found that his intestine is tangled. Meanwhile, the patient secretly went and drank water. After which the situation started deteriorating. After that he was taken to a nursing home in the city, till then he died. On the spot, station in-charge Narendra Kumar, under-inspector Birbal Kushwaha, Ramakant Prasad Rai, assistant under-inspector Vijay Kumar Singh were present along with a large number of police force.