Bihar: The driver of the pickup van was shot dead by criminals, angry people created ruckus by blocking the road

Bihar News: In Bihar’s Madhepura district, criminals shot the driver of a pickup van. The driver of the pickup van died on the spot. Three criminals riding a bike have carried out this incident of murder. After this, people angry with the incident blocked the road by keeping the dead body on the road. He also expressed his displeasure against the administration. This incident of murder is between Gandhi Chowk and Subhash Chowk of Bihariganj police station area of ​​the district. People got angry after the murder incident here.

Criminal absconding after murder

The identity of the deceased driver was Hathiondha, ward number one resident Mohd. Son of Haroon Done as free. According to the information, Azad was standing near the school with a pickup van on Friday morning. At the same time, three criminals who came on the bike carried out the incident. After this all of them ran away. After being shot, the young man died on the spot. Angry people blocked the road due to the incident. They blocked the road and demanded the arrest of the criminals.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

Police was informed about the incident. After this the police reached the spot. Sub-Divisional Officer of Udakishunganj SZ Hasan and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Satish Kumar reached the spot. Along with this, they have started investigating the matter. The police have taken the dead body in their custody and sent it for postmortem. Apart from this, the matter is being investigated. At present, the reason for the murder has not been revealed. The police is scanning the CCTV cameras. The reason for the murder will be clear only after the police investigation.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

