Bihar: The family members kept sleeping carefree, thieves took away jewelery worth 22 lakhs along with two lakh cash…

A state in Eastern India: Thieves stole jewelery worth 22 lakhs along with two lakh cash from a house in Ujaya village of Daronda police station area of ​​Siwan. At the time of the incident, some people of the house were sleeping on the terrace and some were sleeping inside the room. The incident is of Friday night. The police reached the information and is investigating the matter. Although the police have not got success yet. Regarding the incident, it is told that on Friday night some women and people of Vyas Singh’s house were sleeping in two rooms. Meanwhile, the thieves got into the courtyard from behind the house with the help of the wall. The key of the door of the room where people slept was locked from outside. After that, they left comfortably with two lakh cash and two lakh ornaments kept in other rooms.

The rooms of sleeping people were locked from outside

The women came to know about the incident in the morning. When he wanted to open the door of the room to go out. Found that someone has locked the door from outside. On hearing the sound, the women came down from the terrace at four in the morning and saw that the door leading from the courtyard to the verandah was closed. On the other hand, the door leading from the second courtyard to the back of the house is closed from outside. When the women called the women sleeping in the other room inside the house and asked them to open the door of the verandah, when they opened the doors of their rooms, the doors of the houses were locked from outside.

The door of three rooms was open

Due to the seclusion of the house, no one heard the cries of the women in the morning. After which the women called and told their relatives living outside i.e. in another state. After which he called a person’s house in the village and told. The one who comes and opens the door. After opening the door, the women found that the doors of three houses were open. The box, box, almirah and bed of Godrej have been removed. The same was scattered all around. After some time, the crowd of people started gathering one by one. In this case, Abhishek Kumar Singh, son of the house owner Vyas Singh, has filed an application in the police station and lodged an FIR against the unknown thief. In which two la cash and jewelry worth 22 lakhs have been talked about.

