Bihar: The fraudster who gave instructions to the DGP by becoming the Chief Justice, stirred the jail officials, know what he said by calling

Fraudster Abhishek Agarwal alias Abhishek Bhopalika, who came into limelight by instructing former DGP SK Singhal after becoming the former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, tried to provoke the jail officials as well. However, Jail Superintendent Engineer Jitendra Kumar caught his voice and suddenly raided his cell and recovered the 4G smart phone.

Please inform that Abhishek Aggarwal called former DGP SK Singhal and instructed him not to take action against the then SSP Aditya Kumar in the liquor case registered in Gaya. But when the matter came to light later, the EOU after registering a case against him on October 15, 2022 arrested him and lodged him in Beur Jail.

Mobile recovered on raid in the ward

But his habit did not improve and he became the secretary of Union Home Ministry and ADG of Police Headquarters and called Beur Jail Superintendent Jitendra Kumar twice and Deputy Superintendent Rajesh Kumar Singh on WhatsApp four times from inside the jail and started harassing him. He said that he had already suspended the Deputy Superintendent of the Jail, Ramanuj Prasad. That’s why he should give special facilities to Abhishek Agarwal, who is in jail, otherwise you will also be suspended. Although Superintendent Jitendra Kumar used to recognize the voice of ADG, so he understood that Abhishek Agarwal is doing this work. After this raided his ward number Dae. During this, mobile phone was recovered from him. The phone also had a sim number 9046804906. It is being investigated that with whom he used to talk.

has been in jail for eight months

After this, the jail administration registered another case against him in Beur police station and informed the matter to SSP Rajeev Mishra and the officials of the prison administration. Abhishek had a tiles business and is originally a resident of Nageshwar Colony of Buddha Colony police station. He is lodged in Beur Jail for eight months.

The blame may fall on two chamberlains

According to the sources, in the investigation in this case, it has come to light that the chamberlain Uday Pratap and another Abhishek were in contact and used to talk to him. Sources say that both these roommates had helped Abhishek in arranging mobile phone and SIM. Action is fixed against both of them and they can also be sacked.

After all, how did the mobile phone reach inside the jail?

But the question has arisen that how did he get the 4G smart phone? This jail is kept in the category of high security jail and many terrorists and infamous are locked here. Despite this, the smart phone reached Abhishek.