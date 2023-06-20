Bihar: The girl eloped with her lover and got married, then the bier came out of her maternal home, know the whole story

Bihar News: A strange case has come to light in Tikapatti market of Rupauli block of Purnia district of Bihar. Here the Inter student got married with her lover. After this, the relatives took out the bier of his effigy and performed the last rites. A round of discussions has started among the intellectuals regarding this form of social and family boycott. Local people said that the marriage of an inter girl student of Tikapatti Bazar was fixed on June 12 at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district. The girl was also affected by turmeric.

The family took out the bier by making an effigy of the girl

A day before the marriage, the girl eloped with a young man from the village and got married. Due to this there was a lot of resentment in the family. On the 12th day, the relatives made an effigy of the girl and took out the bier and performed the last rites on the banks of the Tikapatti Kari Koshi river. A large number of local villagers also participated in this. Relatives say that if the girl had to marry another boy, she should have been told earlier. According to the relatives, the girl is dead for them, so they took out her funeral procession.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi will meet Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin today, will invite opposition unity meeting

The girl reached the police station in the bride’s pair

After the escape of the girl, her brother Bihari Gupta has registered a kidnapping case against Sudhanshu Kumar, son of Arun Mandal of his village Tikapatti. After this, the girl reached Tikapatti police station in the bride’s pair. After reaching here, he said that he had got married on his own free will. On the other hand, angry with this decision of the sister, the brother prepared an effigy of the girl along with the family members on Monday evening. After this, the bier of the girl’s effigy was carried around the whole market. The photo of the girl was also placed in the bier. At the same time, after taking the bier to the crematorium, cremation was done according to Hindu customs.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftm1jB6ZeVE)