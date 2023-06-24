Bihar: The groom absconded after the garland in Bhagalpur, Barati became hostage, know the whole matter…

A state in Eastern India: In Bhagalpur’s Ismailpur police station area Kelabari 519 Chaudhary Basa village, the case of absconding of the groom after Varmala has come to the fore. After the escape of the groom, the family members of the angry girl took the Baratis hostage. It is being told that Nandani Kumari, daughter of Tetar Sharma, was to be married to Karthik Sharma, son of Shankar Sharma of Rupauli police station area Dobha in Purnia district on Friday. The wedding procession also came on time and the varmala also took place. All kinds of matrimonial programs were going on smoothly. After Varmala, the barati went to have food. Meanwhile, the bridegroom eloped with his bride. No one knows the reason for the groom’s escape.

Barati became hostage

There was a stir in the bride’s side due to the information of the absconding of the bridegroom. Slowly some baratis also started moving from there. Instead of the happy atmosphere of marriage, an atmosphere of chaos has been created. On this information, public representative and Ismailpur Police Station President Ejaz Rizvi reached the spot along with the force and after taking information about the matter from both the sides, restored the peace system. The bride’s side demanded to call the bridegroom immediately. The baratis have been kept hostage till the bridegroom does not come. However, the reason behind the elopement of the groom has not been ascertained yet.

Cyber ​​Fraud: Criminals cheating people through gaming app arrested, wires are connected to America and Britain

Why did the groom run away, efforts are being made to know the reason

The villagers used to say that the marriage of a boy and a girl is not a doll-doll game. Raghunandan Kumar alias Hulo Mandal, head of East Bhitta Panchayat, pacified the matter by persuading both the parties along with the police station chief. By Saturday afternoon, the matter was pacified when the father asked to bring the bridegroom. Police Station President Ejaz Rizvi told that an agreement has been reached between the two sides in front of the local public representatives and the public representatives of Rupauli. Why did the groom run away without getting married after the varmala, it is being investigated, the groom has been called.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5ECWi0Wkak) t)bhagalpur news