Bihar: The groom came to marry for the second time wearing fake hair, then the secret was revealed..

The video of the beating of the groom in Bihar’s Gaya is going viral very fast. It is being told that this case is related to a person living in Iqbalnagar locality of Kotwali police station area, who had reached Dobhi police station area to marry another girl while living with his first wife. Meanwhile, the girl’s family somehow came to know that the boy is getting married for the second time. After this a fierce uproar started. The twist in the story came when people came to know that the groom did not have hair on his head, but he reached the wedding wearing a fake big. The family members of the girl were already angry with the matter of second marriage, so people thrashed the groom on the stage of marriage itself. However, Prabhat Khabar does not verify the viral video.

The bridegroom was taken hostage by the girls

It can be seen in the viral video that the groom is first taken hostage by the people and then an elderly person starts beating the groom. In the meantime, people intervene and say to the groom that you have survived today, man… Had he lived in another village, a lot would have happened… However, the groom is seen apologizing again and again and Looks like pleading. After that, people take her hostage and ask her to call a barber and get her hair shaved… But after some time it is found that her hair is also fake and they pull her hair. Here, the Dobhi police station and the Kotwali police station have denied having received any complaint related to such an incident.

People were angry with the second marriage

Local people living in Iqbalnagar locality told that the groom was getting married by lying. He hid the fact that he was already married, and on top of that he didn’t even have a hair on his head. He was completely cheating the girls. In such a situation, the family members of the girl caught hold of the boy and beat him fiercely. Later, after the matter calmed down, the boy and the procession were sent back.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2bsYqNVCOI)