Bihar: The handiwork of the DMCH doctor, the patient was cut for operation, then stitched and sent back, the relatives said..

Bihar News: Doctors in DMCH’s Ortho department in Darbhanga, Bihar have left a patient with an incision in the name of operation. After some time, the patient was sent back from the operation theater after stitching. Patients and relatives have made a written complaint to Superintendent Dr. Alka Jha regarding this matter. Seeing the seriousness of the situation, the superintendent has constituted a three-member committee. In this, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Harendra Kumar, Chairman of the Department of Surgery, Dr. Anil Kumar and Associate Professor of the Department of Medicine, Dr. AK Mehta have been included. After this, the committee has started the investigation from Tuesday.

Patient’s operation not completed

According to the information, a few days ago a patient had reached the Ortho department for an operation. The doctors took him to the operation theater for surgery. There the doctors made an incision on the patient to start the operation. Later the operation was not done for some reason. The patient was taken out by stitching the incision. It was told that the matter pertains to the unit of Dr. Ramashish, Chairman of the Ortho Department. Superintendent Dr. Alka Jha has also talked to the head of the department regarding this. He was told that some junior doctors had done this. But, the reality will come out after investigation.

The case will be revealed after investigation

A complaint has been made to the superintendent on behalf of the relatives. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Superintendent regarding the matter. The investigation has started from Tuesday. But, the whole matter will be revealed only after the investigation.

