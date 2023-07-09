Bihar: The prices of tomatoes, green chillies and ginger turned red in the rain, green vegetables disappeared from the plate

After the summer, the rain has further increased the prices of vegetables. Similarly, the prices of green chillies have also increased. The price of ginger has reached Rs 300 to Rs 400 per kg in the retail market on Saturday. At the same time, green chillies are also close to scoring a double century. The price of chillies is being sold at Rs 180 to 200 per kg in retail. The price of tomato is also skyrocketing. The price of ginger has increased for the last two months. In May, the retail rate of ginger was between Rs 200 and Rs 250 per kg in the market. And in June, ginger was sold at the rate of Rs 250 to Rs 300, but in the beginning of July itself, the price of ginger has reached Rs 400 per kg. 15 days ago, green chillies were being sold in the retail market at the rate of Rs 60 to 80 per kg, but the heat and now the rain has also affected the green chillies. At the same time, the price of green chillies in the wholesale market has been between Rs 120 and Rs 140 per kg.

Will have to wait for relief

The vegetable trader of the market said that green vegetables have been affected the most by the weather. At first the crop got burnt and spoiled due to strong heat. At the same time, the rains are spoiling the crop which was left in the fields. Told that the prices of all green vegetables including green chillies and ginger will not reduce. People will have to wait a long time for cheap vegetables.

Many vegetables desperate to score a century

Many green vegetables are desperate to make a century in the retail market. Parwal, Bhindi is at the forefront of these. Parwal and okra were sold in the market on Saturday at the rate of 50 to 80 rupees per kg. Similarly, the price of other green vegetables including Nenua, Karela also remained between Rs 50 to Rs 80 per kg. On the other hand, the price of tomato is stable at Rs 100 per kg.

The price of vegetables spoiled the budget of the kitchen

The high price of green vegetables has ruined the budget of the kitchen. Due to which the budget of the middle class family has deteriorated. The housewife is telling that the income of the head of the family is limited and the expenditure has increased. It has become difficult to save money for children’s school fees and other expenses. Under compulsion, green vegetables have disappeared from the plate. Many families are running their business by eating dry vegetables like gram, soybean etc.

