Bihar: The problem of electricity bill will go away, you will be able to connect smart meter with mobile, you will get this benefit

The people of Bihar can get information about the electricity being consumed per hour in their house by connecting the Bluetooth of their mobile to the smart meter. Consumers first check their balance in the app after the balance is deducted every day, but due to lack of updates, they get worried as to how much money has been deducted. Apart from this, it is also not known how much money was deducted every day. But all these problems can be solved by downloading the Sugam app.

How to take advantage of this service

First open the Sugam app, then click on the option of ‘More’ on the bottom side. Click on ‘My Connection’ in the option that appears. After this, two circular shaped arrows appear above the balance on the left side and the estimate date on the right side, click on it and take the mobile near the meter. After this, the option of ‘Location on’ and ‘Bluetooth on’ comes on the mobile, make it OK. After this, you will start getting very correct information from here. After activating it, information about the current balance will be available. Whenever you are in the range of meter’s bluetooth, similarly you can see the complete information.

Bihar: Bike rider entered the security cordon of CM Nitish Kumar during his morning walk, police arrested the accused

Full information will be available on the app

In this, where the amount is written (the balance is visible), on clicking on it, the time and amount of the last recharge is mentioned. At that time, how much kilowatt load is running on the meter, how much ‘steemt cost’ is coming per hour, that will also be visible. Along with this, information about the voltage of 230 or 240 volts being supplied in your house is also available. Click on ‘Information’ on clicking on voltage supply. The tariff rate currently being charged per unit is visible. Along with this, the total amount of the meter recharged so far is also visible. That’s all, on clicking on ‘History’ at the top, the details of how many times your meter was recharged, on which day and at what time, is visible.

How to activate Sugam smart meter app

The Sugam Smart Meter app has been developed for prepaid meters. Upload it by going to Google Play Store. After this enter the consumer number in it. Enter the mobile number in whose name there is a connection and the app will be activated with the OTP received on it. For example, if the connection is in the name of the head of the household, then other members of the household can also activate this app in their mobiles. But, they have to activate first, in which it will be activated with the OTP of the mobile number registered in the connection. After this, you can see the details by going to its billing, consumption etc. option. Through guest recharge from this app, you can also recharge your own or other’s meter from anywhere.

Activate near the meter: Executive Engineer

The executive engineer of the urban division of the electricity company tells that after activating this app, take it near your meter and activate it with Bluetooth. After this, the voltage being supplied in the house, electricity consumption per hour will be known in rupees. For this service, just go to the Bluetooth range of the meter and go to the option of ‘More’ and go to ‘My Connection’.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_LjNWubZAQ)