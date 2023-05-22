Bihar: The process of making a river front on the banks of the Ganges begins in Ara, tourism will get a boost in Bhojpur

To attract domestic and foreign tourists and for the convenience of the local people, the exercise has started to build a river front on the banks of river Ganges. On the initiative of Union Energy, New and Renewable Energy Minister and Member of Parliament RK Singh, a plan is being prepared to develop the ghat on the lines of river front in an area of ​​about three kilometers from Mahuli Ghat to Sinha Ghat on the banks of river Ganga. In this connection, Union Energy Minister Singh along with Barhara MLA Raghavendra Pratap Singh, Deputy Development Commissioner of Bhojpur and local public representatives conducted a site inspection to assess the possibilities of the river front. In this sequence, from the point of view of the construction of the river front, Singh himself toured the waterway connected with it, observed and assessed.

tourism industry can be developed

The Union Minister said that the construction of river front on the banks of river Ganga will not only beautify this place, but will also increase the attraction of domestic and foreign tourists towards it in the coming days. With this, the tourism industry will also be developed in the areas of Arrah, Jagdishpur etc. He said that we have a plan to beautify the proposed river front near Arrah and Jagdishpur, the birthplace of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, to develop it as a tourist circuit.

Riverfront Development: Like Patna, river ghats will be developed in 16 other cities, recreational facilities will be developed

Comprehensive discussion on the implementation of Janas

Singh, during a three-day tour program from May 20 to 22 to review the development works of his parliamentary constituency, discussed the implementation of development plans in the presence of citizens and local public representatives of Sandesh, Sahar, Badhara, Udwantnagar, Angiaon, Koilwar, Gadhani blocks. discussed extensively. Instructed the concerned officers to take immediate action on their suggestions. During this, apart from one high mast light built at two places from Mahuli Ghat to historic Sinha Ghat in Arrah, he instructed the concerned authorities to install two additional high mast lights and to construct passenger sheds at both the places for the convenience of the people.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTaVh4dQmwY)