Bihar: The second planetarium of the state will open for the general public this month, know what will be special

The second planetarium of the state built in Darbhanga of Bihar will be opened for the general public from June 15. Four shows will be held daily. Different rates have been fixed for people of two age groups to watch the show. For children of six to 14 years, the 2D show fee has been fixed at Rs 20 and the 3D show fee at Rs 30. While people above 15 years of age will have to pay 2D show fee of Rs 50 and 3D show fee of Rs 70. Provision has been made for booking tickets through online and offline mode in special circumstances to watch the show. Udayan Mishra, director of the Department of Science and Technology, had inspected the planetarium cum knowledge and science museum in view of its commissioning.

The boundary wall will be made higher, wires will be cut

A review meeting was held after the inspection with Sandeep Tiwari, the Officer-in-Charge of Planetarium and Principal of Darbhanga Engineering College. Diagnosing various problems, it was decided to operate it for the general public from June 15. For the convenience of the general public coming to see the planetarium, it was directed to install large-sized signage near gate number three of the planetarium, Polytechnic College, Kadirabad Chowk and Delhi Mor. Asked to increase the height of the boundary wall of the planetarium and put barbed wire on it. To solve the problem of water logging on the road in front of the Planetarium, the Municipal Commissioner was asked to give a request letter for the construction of a drain.

CM inaugurated on January 12

The planetarium was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on January 12. Presently the show is being conducted there for the school children. But, now from June 15 onwards, older people will also be able to visit this planetarium. Special enthusiasm is being seen among the people of Darbhanga regarding this planetarium.