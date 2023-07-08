Bihar: The water level of many rivers including Son, Punpun increased, a month ago the rivers were on the verge of drying up due to the outbreak of heat.

Bihar News: Monsoon has knocked in Bihar. Monsoon seems to be catching up. After this, an alert has been issued regarding rain in many districts. According to the warning issued by the Meteorological Department, there may be an increase in rain from Saturday. There is a possibility of heavy rains in most of the districts in the next three to four years. Here, the report of the Water Resources Department has also come out. According to this, the water level of Son-Punpun-Gandak-Kamala-Ghaghra-Adwara etc. rivers has increased.

Water of major rivers more than last year



Many rivers are in spate in Bihar. This year the water of major rivers is more than last year. After this, there is a danger of water spreading in new areas. It is being told that for the first time such a boom has been seen in the first week of July. The Veerpur barrage of Kosi is getting more water flow than last year. The water level is increasing in the rivers of North Bihar. Here, more water is flowing in Valmikinagar of Gandak river.

people fearing flood

Let us inform that in the month of June, 37 rivers had dried up due to heat and lack of rain. The condition of 18 rivers was such that their water was not measureable. Whereas, the worst situation was of Nalanda. 10 rivers had dried up here. Two rivers of the capital Patna were also included in the list of drying up rivers. But, now the situation is different. The news is coming to the fore that the water level of the rivers has started rising as soon as the monsoon sets in. Along with this, people are expressing fear of flood in many areas.

