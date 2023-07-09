Bihar: The whole family was walking on the railway track, when the train arrived, the woman died after falling into the Kiul river.

A woman found it costly to cross the railway track built over the Kiul river. A big accident happened with a family crossing this bridge between Kiul Junction and Lakhisarai Junction. The husband and wife were walking on the track with their child. Suddenly a train came from the front and the woman got hit by it. The woman fell into the river and died.

On Saturday, crossing the railway track over the Kiul river between Kiul Junction and Lakhisarai Junction proved costly for a woman. A woman who was coming to Lakhisarai on foot from Kiul along with her husband and children on the railway track suddenly fell into the river due to the arrival of a train on the track. However, the woman’s husband and child saved their lives by reaching the footpath on the bridge. There was panic after the woman fell down from the bridge.

The local people gave this information to the traffic police at Shaheed Dwar along with the railway police. The traffic police pulled the woman out of the river after a lot of effort with the help of the local people. Seeing the serious condition of the woman, she was immediately taken to Sadar Hospital. Where the woman died during treatment in the emergency ward. The deceased woman was identified as Pooja Singh, 33-year-old wife of Divesh Kumar, resident of Pawai village of Suryagadha block.

Let us tell you that due to the collapse of the temporary road connecting Kiul and Lakhisarai due to continuous rains since June 28, people are forced to travel through the railway track. Its price is also being paid in the form of death. Pooja Singh’s dead body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem from Sadar Hospital.

Here, the railway police seems to be completely unsuccessful in strictly stopping the people coming and going on the track. Passengers passing through this bridge also find it difficult to walk on the narrow path given on both sides. The temporary way to walk from the middle river has been destroyed due to water coming in the Kiul river. In such a situation, people are crossing the track risking their lives.