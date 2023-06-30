Bihar: The woman was talking on the phone while lying on the bed, snake bit her on the nose, know what happened then

Bihar News: A 21-year-old woman died of snakebite on Friday afternoon in Iriyap village of Amba police station area of ​​Aurangabad district of Bihar. The deceased woman has been identified as Khushbu Devi, wife of Ajay Vishwakarma. According to the information received, the woman was lying on the bed in her room talking on the phone. Meanwhile, suddenly a poisonous snake fell from the roof and bit the woman’s nose. Hearing the screams of the woman, the family members of the house ran and picked her up and took her to Sadar Hospital in a hurry for treatment.

As soon as the pulse was felt in Sadar Hospital, the doctors declared the woman dead. Hearing the news of death, there has been a stir among the family members. It is being told that the relatives were not satisfied when the doctors declared them dead. The family members took the woman to the temple located at War to get her exorcised.

Accident happened while talking on the phone



Doctors declared the woman dead after snake bite. But, the family members were not ready to accept this. All of them fell in the circle of superstition. All of them reached the temple for the purpose of exorcising the dead body. The surprising thing is that the snake bit the woman when she was using the phone. At the same time, after this incident everyone is discussing this incident. On the other hand, mourning has spread among the family members of the woman.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

