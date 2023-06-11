Bihar: The work of removing the debris of Aguwani bridge could not be started, experts were called to raze the twin tower

During the construction of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur, it overflowed and entered the Ganga last days. Now it has become a challenge to remove about 14 thousand tonnes of debris that fell in the Ganga. Experts are coming from Mumbai and Madras to remove the debris. Five Poklen machines of high capacity are being brought in to remove debris. At the same time, the work of removing debris remained stalled on the second day as well. While a directive was issued by the government to remove the debris within 15 days.

The experts involved in grounding the Twin Towers

Thousands of tonnes of debris falling in the Ganges has now put a challenge in front. The same experts, under whose supervision the Twin Towers were razed to the ground in Noida, have been called to remove the debris of this bridge. Special type Poklen machines are being ordered from Kolkata. The debris has to be removed by SP Singla Company only. The company that built this bridge was blacklisted after it was demolished.

missing guard not found

Let us tell that after the incident, the work of removing the debris could not be started yet. Due to not having a big Poklen machine, there has also been a problem. Almost a week has passed but till now no initiative has been taken to remove the debris. At the same time, a guard has gone missing in this accident, whose whereabouts could not be ascertained yet. A search operation was launched to find the missing guard Vibhash Yadav but success has not been achieved.

Bridge built at a cost of more than 1700 crores demolished

Let us tell you that on June 4, the super structure of the Aguwani-Sultanganj Ganga bridge suddenly collapsed. A large part of the bridge fell heavily into the Ganges. People are angry about this. There are allegations that a lot of irregularities were done in the construction of the bridge, due to which the bridge worth more than 1700 crores got washed away.