Bihar: There may be trouble in building a house, sand mining will stop from this day, know the reason

Patna. Only a few days are left for the arrival of monsoon. Due to such rains, there will be a ban on sand mining from July 1. Patna Divisional Commissioner Kumar Ravi has given instructions to the District Magistrates of six districts to implement it effectively. The Commissioner held a meeting with the District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, District Transport Officers, District Mining Officers and other officers of all the six districts in his office on Thursday. During this, the commissioner has also directed to strictly ban illegal mining, sand overloading and illegal operation of vehicles.

Rs 2412.69 lakh fine collected since April 1

The commissioner has also advised the use of hi-tech boats and monitoring with drones to stop illegal sand mining and operations. During this, he also reviewed the action taken against illegal mining. In which he got information that from April 1, 2023 to May 2023, 1296 raids, 304 FIRs, 1490 vehicles have been seized in all the districts of Patna division and an amount of Rs 2412.69 lakh has been recovered as fine.

The idea was to make mutual coordination between the districts

Commissioner Kumar Ravi said in the meeting that in view of the geographical location of the division, there is a need to make coordination among all the districts to control illegal mining and operations. He said that Patna district is doing good work against illegal mining and raids. The commissioner has also directed to construct a permanent check post for illegal sand mining and operations. The District Magistrate of Patna Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh as well as the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of the other five districts of the division were present in the meeting.

