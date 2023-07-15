Bihar: There will be continuous raids against illegal sand mining, FIR will be registered for non-payment of ownership from brick-kilns

Patna’s DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, in the meeting of the Mining Task Force, directed to conduct continuous raids and take action against illegal mining. Along with intensive monitoring of sand ghats and action on vehicles, he has asked to take legal action against the operators of brick kilns with zero payment. In case of non-payment of ownership by the brick-kilns, action should be taken to file an auction case while registering an FIR.

expeditious instructions

The DM instructed all the Sub-Divisional Officers, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and District Mining Officer to work promptly. Against illegal sand mining in the district, 414 vehicles were seized and 480.92 lakh fine was collected from April to July 13. During this, 172 raids took place. In this, 66 people were arrested after registering 75 FIRs. Till the monsoon period, 7.22 crore cubic feet of sand is available at 155 storage centers in the district. In the meeting, the District Mining Officer presented agenda-wise progress report.

Rs 480.95 lakh recovered from brick kilns

The District Mining Officer said that Rs 1871.42 lakh has been recovered till July 13 in the financial year under mining ownership/proprietary fee payment, ownership payment from brick-kilns and penalty. In this, Rs 1258.03 lakh has been recovered under the works department. In the year 2022-23, out of 358 brick-kilns, ownership has been paid from 311 brick-kilns. Rs 37.09 lakh has been recovered in the brick-kiln item. In the financial year, Rs 480.95 lakh has been recovered as penalty. 276 tractors, 128 trucks/hiwa, 10-poklen/JCB loaders were seized in illegal sand mining. The hearing of confiscation case is going on on 49 vehicles. Notice has been issued to all from the competent level. Out of this, the ownership amount has been deposited by 28 vehicle owners.

endowment of sandbanks

E-auction has been done for 15 sand ghats out of 19 sand ghat clusters (22 sand ghats) in Son river. E-auction of four sand ghats/sand blocks/clusters has not been done due to non-receipt of a single tender application. E-auction of three Balughat Clusters Patna Punpun Balughat Cluster-02, 03 and 04 has been completed out of four Balughat Clusters (36 Balughats) in Punpun River. Due to non-receipt of a single tender application in the e-auction of Patna Punpun Balughat Cluster-I, the e-auction has not been done.

Out of 29 sand ghats in Ganga, the e-auction of sand ghat Patna Ganga Balughat-04 has been completed. For the e-auction of the remaining 28 sand ghats, a letter has been sent for departmental approval by the sub-division level committee constituted for the endowment, splitting it into 147 parts. In one Balughat cluster (4 Balughats) in Dardha river, e-auction has not been done due to non-receipt of a single tender application. SSP Rajeev Mishra, Additional Collector, District Mining Officer and other officers were present in the meeting.

Cheap tomatoes started selling at 40 places in Patna, will be available soon in Gaya, Nalanda, Vaishali and Saran

Schools and Anganwadi centers will be made model with the amount of District Mineral Foundation: DM

DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh said that with the amount of District Mineral Foundation, schools of Education Department and Welfare Department, Anganwadi hospitals will be renovated and beautified. Schools and Anganwadi centers will be made model with the amount. Work will be done for the construction of computer sets, smart classes, libraries, laboratories and open gyms in residential schools run by the SC-ST Welfare Department in Gaighat, Punpun, Piplawan and other areas, and the Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department in Mokama and Kadamkuan. .

The amount will be received as soon as the process of administrative approval is completed

The DM was addressing the office bearers in the District Mineral Foundation Trust Board meeting at the Collectorate on Saturday. Open gym will be constructed when there is enough space in Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential Schools. He directed to ensure this by coordinating with the District Mining Officer and District Welfare Officer. After completing the process of administrative approval for the implementation of the schemes proposed by the District Welfare Officer, the District Mining Officer will give the amount to the District Welfare Officer.

these things will cost Amount of District Mineral Foundation

With this amount, open gym, computer, digital board, book shelf for library, table, chair, fan, books etc. will be purchased in the schools. Fund will be given to the forest divisional officer for the process of one thousand iron gabions for plantation in schools. In Parev village of Bihta, community building, park, plantation work was done. Civil Surgeon, District Education Officer, DPO ICDS and DPM, Jeevika were directed to provide detailed report regarding the proposed scheme. Children parks, play schools, swings, slides, toys, sports equipment, etc. will be installed in Anganwadi centers.

Four roads of Bihar will be widened in 110 km length by 2024, six districts will get better connectivity

The new collectorate building will be ready by March, DM reviewed the construction progress

DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh also reviewed the progress of the construction work of the new collectorate building. He gave necessary instructions to the officials regarding the construction. DM said that its construction work will be completed by the end of this financial year. All efforts are being made for this. According to such agreement, the completion period of the construction work is June 2024. The executive engineer of the building construction department and the associated agency have been asked to do the construction work at a fast pace in a quality manner.

The new collectorate building will serve as a one-stop solution

The DM said that this complex located on the banks of the Ganges would be an excellent example of architecture. Based on high technologies and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, this building will be an important center in the state capital after construction. This will work as a one-stop solution for the residents of the district. All the offices of the district administration will be located under one roof. This will further strengthen the work culture. In the review, DDC Tanay Sultania said that regular supervision of the construction work is being done. Rapid work is being done to complete it within the time limit. On this occasion, Patna Sadar SDO Shrikant Kundlik Khandekar, Special Officer Anubhajan Manoranjan Kumar, Engineer and other officers of the Building Construction Department were present.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwO4dC-CgDc)