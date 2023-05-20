Bihar: There will be no problem in getting the map passed, Nitish government released the list of builders and engineers

Now the people of Bihar will not have any problem in getting the map passed. Under the amended Building Bylaws 2022 of the Urban Development and Housing Department, 216 builders and 225 architects have been registered in the state. Along with this, 195 civil engineers, 67 structural engineers, 17 town planners and 74 supervisors have also been registered under the provision, who will work for approving the plans and maps of the buildings to be built in the municipal bodies in future.

Online applications were sought till March 31

The department has issued a notice that it is mandatory to centrally register architects and other technical personnel such as engineers, town planners, builders etc. for signing the maps of buildings in municipal bodies, planning area authorities and metropolitan area authorities. For this, online applications were sought from the concerned people from March 13 to March 31.

Time to upload documents till 31st May

After reviewing the qualifications, experience and other criteria in the received applications, 225 out of 330 applications of Architect, 195 out of 713 applications of Civil Engineer, 67 out of 226 applications of Structural Engineer, 17 out of 35 applications of Town Planner, 158 applications of Supervisor were selected. 74, 0 out of 6 applications of Group Agency and 216 applications out of 678 applications of builder have been empaneled. The OSD of the department has said that those applicants, who had not provided all the documents, can upload them by logging on to the departmental portal by 5 pm on May 31.

Bodies will send recommendation of blacklisting in seven days

The department has made a provision that despite the centralized registration, the municipal commissioner or the executive officer can provide information about the blacklisting of these technical personnel within seven days as before. Architects will have to mention their registration number on the application related to map approval. Architects employed on contract basis in state departments, corporations or authorities will not be included in the list. For registration of builders, it will be mandatory for them to submit income tax statement of three years. Registration will not be done without it.

