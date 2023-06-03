Bihar: Thieves clean hands in bike agency operator’s house, take away property worth 25 lakhs

Muzaffarpur: In New Durga Puri Colony adjacent to BMP-06 of Mithanpura police station area, thieves stole property worth Rs 25 lakh from the locked house of bike agency operator Kumar Sanatan alias Bullet. At the time of the incident, he had gone to Patna with his family for the treatment of his wife Rosita. His house was locked since May 29 last. The thieves made away with gold, diamond and silver jewelery worth more than 22 lakh and Rs 44 thousand in cash by cutting the lock of five rooms and breaking three cupboards. On Saturday morning, seeing the lock of the house broken, the neighbor informed the house owner about the incident on mobile. He informed his cousin. Then, when they reached the spot, all the things were scattered in the room. Jewelery and cash have been found missing. After getting the information of the incident, Mithanpura police has reached and investigated. The police have expressed the possibility of involvement in the incident of vicious thieves recently released from jail.

Mother and wife’s diamond sets are missing

The victim homeowner cum bike agency operator told that his father Pawan Kumar was an employee of the education department. Recently he has retired. Recently, suddenly his wife Rosita’s health deteriorated, so he brought her to Patna for treatment. Taking advantage of the closed house, the thieves have committed the theft incident. From the ground floor room where his mother’s diamond set, silver jewellery, utensils, about five kilos of coins were stolen. At the same time, his wife Rosita had a diamond set of about 10 lakhs, 22 notes of two thousand rupees from his room on the first floor. All were stolen. Mithanpura Police Station Shrikant Prasad Sinha told that information about the incident has been received. Police has registered an FIR in the matter. To trace the thieves, raids are being conducted at their pre-marked hideouts.

Muzaffarpur: Bike rider sprayed chemical on woman, blew away jewelery worth lakhs

Locks of houses are continuously breaking, questions are being raised on police patrol

The incidents of theft have increased in Mithanpura police station area. Every other day the locks of houses and shops are being broken. In the past, a police meeting was also held with the people of RKpuram locality to increase patrolling. But, due to the incident of theft happening one after the other, questions are being raised on the night patrolling of the police. There is a lot of resentment among the people of the locality regarding the incident of theft in the bike agency operator’s house. They say that the patrolling of the police here is negligible. The morale of smackier and anti-social elements is very high, who are continuously carrying out incidents.

