Bihar: Thieves cut ATM of private bank in Muzaffarpur, surveillance control alerted the bank.

Criminals have become fearless in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Fearless miscreants tried to rob the ATM of a private bank located at Kachi-Pakki Chowk in Sadar police station area. Thieves tried to cut it and take it with them. But, the surveillance control of the bank got to know about it and the police became active. Due to this the criminals could not succeed in their plan and the ATM was saved. The criminals did not get cash. Everyone fled a few minutes before the arrival of the police. However, the attempt to break into the ATM and steal it in broad daylight at the busiest square like Kachi-Pakki Chowk has surprised the police. The local police is probing the matter. At the same time, the officials of the bank have also reached the spot.

Police received complaint of tampering in ATM

Sadar police received information from the control of a private bank that several suspects have entered its bank’s ATM located at Kachi-Pakki Chowk and are tampering with the ATM machine. After this, when the police reached the spot, there was no one there. Then with the help of the bank employee, the CCTV footage of the ATM was scanned. During this it was found that some youths had entered the ATM room. They were trying to bite him. However, he did not get success in cutting the ATM. The police is looking for the youths.

Search continues on the basis of footage

Sadar police told that CCTV footage has been found from the spot. It has been reconstructed. Many faces are seen in the footage. They are being identified. Further action will be taken as soon as it is identified. Let us tell you that recently there were two incidents of robbery in broad daylight in Muzaffarpur. In this case too, taking action on a large scale, the police had tightened its grip on the criminals.