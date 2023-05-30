Bihar: Third wife eloped with lover, then threatened to blow up Patna Junction, arrested

Police arrested fugitive CRPF jawan Rajesh Kumar Ranjan from Saharsa who threatened to blow up Patna Junction. Police have recovered mobile and four sim cards from him. He is basically a resident of Ward No. 2 of Sair Bazar police station of Saharsa. To teach a lesson to his third wife, he called Patna Control Room (PCR) on Monday night at 11 pm from her mobile phone number and threatened to blow up Patna Junction. Along with this, it was also said that bombs have been planted at many places including parcels.

Fugitive CRPF jawan arrested from Saharsa

Patna Control Room immediately informed the Rail Control Room about this. After this, investigation was started on that mobile number 8210873730, from which the call was received. Threatened by calling five times from this number. On the other hand, Patna Police became active along with the rail and a search operation was conducted with the help of bomb and dog squad for about six hours from 11 am to early morning on the entire Patna Junction. However, no suspicious object was found. After this, the police traced the threatening mobile number and raided Saharsa and arrested Rajesh Kumar Ranjan at 4 am on Tuesday. During the search operation, the operation of trains also had to be stopped from 11 am to 12 noon on Monday night. Due to this many trains of up and down line were stopped here and there and the train also got late.

The third wife also eloped with her lover, made a call to trap her

Rajesh Kumar Ranjan is an absconding soldier of CRPF. It has a hardware shop in Saharsa Town area. He had reached Patna after running away from CRPF and worked in a hotel for a few days. After this he opened a hardware shop in Saharsa itself.

Deepshankar gave the sim to Rajesh’s wife Pooja

According to Rail SP AS Thakur, a team was formed under the leadership of Rail Law and Order DSP Bhavna Verma. In this, Railway DSP Headquarters Sushant Kumar Chanchal, Patna Junction GRP Police Station President Gopal Mandal, Rohit Kumar Singh of Technical Cell, besides Muzaffarpur and Saharsa police were deployed. In the investigation, it was found that this mobile number belongs to Deepshankar Kumar, son of Ramnath Paswan of Farpur village under Turki police station of Muzaffarpur district. Deepshankar was told that Pooja Kumari was contacted on Yoyo app on social media and conversation started. Meanwhile, Deepshankar gave the sim number 8210873730 to Pooja. Further investigation revealed that this number was being used by Pooja. Pooja’s husband is Rajesh Kumar.

24 phones and a tab were recovered in police raids from Patna to Mahnar, City SP handed over mobiles to people who had left hope

Pooja left Rajesh and was living with another.

Pooja is the third wife of Rajesh. There was always a dispute between Pooja and Rajesh and due to this she started living with Chandrakisher, a resident of Begumpur in Purnia. To trap his wife, Rajesh Kumar Ranjan called the Patna control room and threatened to blow her up with a bomb. Police caught Rajesh within just five to six hours. After this he has been brought to Patna and necessary legal action has been taken.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVOK-2dlaWo)