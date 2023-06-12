Bihar: Those obstructing liquor raids will now be dealt with strictly, pepper spray will be used

Patna. in Bihar People creating obstruction in raids against illegal liquor will now be dealt with strictly. Chilli spray will be used to surround the raiding party or remove women or men from the front who prevent them from moving forward. In this regard, the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department has ordered 700 sprays in the first batch. Its demo was also given on Monday at the Departmental Group Training Center at Kumhrar.

The step was taken in view of the increasing attacks on the raiding party.

Shrikrishna Paswan, Joint Commissioner of Alcohol Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department, said that these days the attacks on the raiding parties regarding illegal liquor have increased. People who carry out the illegal liquor business in an organized way pass women and children to escape. These people lie down in front of the vehicles of the raiding party or surround their vehicles, giving the accused a chance to escape. In such a situation, it has been decided to use pepper spray to complete the action. In many states, this spray is used to deal with miscreants. Using the spray, there is a strong burning sensation in the eyes of the people standing in front, due to which the protestors do not get furious. The effect of the spray lasts for more than half an hour.

Special attention will be kept on the poisonous liquor case

The Joint Commissioner said that due to the increase in water in the Diara area during the monsoon, the people who make liquor illegally bring spirits from other states and make liquor. Due to this, incidents related to poisonous liquor are more in the months of June, July and August itself. The department is alert about this. All DM-SPs have been instructed to call transporters as well as drug inspectors in the crime meeting and have a meeting with them. In this, strict instructions should be given to the transporters that strict action can be taken against them if they are caught transporting spirit illegally. Drug inspectors will also continue to regularly review the stores of drug dealers and agencies.

