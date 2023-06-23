Bihar: Three revenue employees of Vaishali suspended, action taken on four COs, DM takes action

Three revenue employees of Vaishali district have been suspended. At the same time, a charge sheet has been prepared against the four then COs and sent for departmental action. DM suspended revenue employees Arun Kumar Paswan, Purushottam Kumar and Garbhu Das with immediate effect due to irregularities in records and setting up illegal deposits. DM Yashpal Meena has taken this action against these three in the light of the order passed in the ongoing case in Patna High Court and the letter received from Revenue and Land Reforms Department, Bihar Patna.

were suspended

Arun Kumar Paswan, Revenue Employee Circle Office Vaishali and Deputation Circle Office Hajipur,

Purushottam Kumar, the then revenue employee, Circle Office, Hajipur, was currently posted in Circle Office, Sahdei Buzurg

And Gurbhu Das revenue employee cum then in-charge circle inspector circle office Hajipur

While suspending all these three revenue employees, their headquarters have been fixed at the District Revenue Land Reforms Branch, Hajipur.

Subsistence allowance will be given during the suspension period

Under Rule 10 of the Bihar Government Servant Rules-2005, subsistence allowance has been made payable to them during the period of suspension. In the case of these three, Zonal Officer Hajipur has been directed to prepare charge sheet and make it available through Sub-Divisional Officer Hajipur without delay.

Action on four zonal officers as well

At the same time, the DM has framed charges against the then four Zonal Officers of the district, Anjay Kumar Rai, Dinesh Kumar, Krishna Kumar Singh and Mukul Kumar Jha and sent them to the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, Bihar Patna for departmental action in Form (a).