Bihar: Throwing two children from the bridge into the river, the mother herself jumped, the villagers saved the children, the woman died

A heart-wrenching incident came to light from the Sikarhana river bridge at Lalparsa in Sugauli police station area of ​​East Champaran district, where the mother herself jumped by throwing two children into the Sikarhana river. The married woman died in the incident while both the children were saved by the activism of the villagers. The deceased is said to be Pooja Devi, wife of Hariom Mahato, a resident of Amwa under Majhaulia police station area under West Champaran district. Police recovered the dead body and sent it to Sadar Hospital Motihari for postmortem.

Both the children were thrown from the bridge into the river.

It is said that at around 9 o’clock on Monday, a woman reached the Sikarhana river bridge, where she first threw her two children from the bridge into the river and then jumped herself. After getting the information about the incident, a crowd of nearby people and passers-by gathered on the spot. Due to the promptness of the villagers, both the children were saved but the mother could not be saved. There the woman was searched in the river for a long time. After hard work and hours of searching, the dead body of the woman was retrieved from the river.

Divers recovered the body after a lot of effort.

It is said that fed up with the family discord, the woman committed suicide by jumping into the Sikarhana river. The police and local officials, who reached the information of the incident, took stock of the incident and started searching for the dead body. The dead body was recovered after a lot of effort with the help of local divers under the leadership of CO Dharmendra Prasad Gupta who reached the spot.

Acid attack in Bihar, acid poured on sleeping husband and wife and two children after entering the house, the reason is surprising

Mother-in-law’s allegation, was being harassed at in-laws’ house

On the information of the incident, the parents of the deceased reached the spot and told that Pooja has taken this step after being fed up with the harassment of the in-laws of the deceased. It is told that Pooja, daughter of Ravindra Mahato, a resident of Panapur Bhediyari of Harsiddhi police station area, was married four years ago. Whose in-laws were torturing for dowry. At the same time, two months ago, the in-laws were given the money for the motorcycle. Despite that they always used to harass. Police Station President Dhananjay Sharma told that the matter is being investigated.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5psHKZlX8zQ) )bihar crime news